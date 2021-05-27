Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Announced for Consoles - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 778 Views
Publisher Square Enix and developers AMATA K.K. & Team Asano have announced Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake for consoles. While exact platforms and a release date were not revealed, it will release simultaneously worldwide.
View the announcement trailer below:
"Up to now, I’ve worked on various games such as Octopath Traveler and Various Daylife," said producer Masaaki Hayasaki. "The HD-2D style we’re using combines pixel art with 3D effects to produce a sense of depth and atmosphere like nothing else.
"Our hope is that by recreating Dragon Quest III in this HD-2D style, everyone will have the change to experience the game through fresh eyes, from adults who played the original back when it was first released, to little kids picking it up for the first time.
"We’re aiming for a simultaneous worldwide release on home consoles. The release date hasn’t been decided yet, but when it is, you’ll be the first to know!"
I can say it is charming, but not sure if I`ll enjoy yet.
That tram need to tackle a proper FFVI remake next!!! That one should have gone into production the day after Octopath came out!!!
I'd rather have FF6 Remake running in the Trials of Mana Remake 3D style personally, same goes for a Chrono Trigger remake. But, I will say that DQ 3 Remake looks better on the Octo engine than Octo itself did.
I would much prefer if they went for a great looking 2D style that fits and is reminiscent of the original visual style over a cheap looking 3D style. If not for that style, they should invest some R&D money into making an engine or tweaking one so they can give their classic FF remakes (the pre-Nomura ones) the look of Yoshitaka Amano’s artwork.
With Chrono Trigger, they should go for a style that do justice to Akira Toriyama’s artwork. Taking a page from Arc System Works‘ book and apply it to their games.
Trial of Mana looked good enough, but I wouldn’t be fine with both of those games looking just good enough.
Still not a fan of the "2D-HD" stuff from Square, the lighting and effects turn me off.