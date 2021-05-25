Sonic 30th Anniversary Stream Set for May 27 - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sega announced it will host a Sonic Central stream on Thursday, May 27 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET to celebrate Sonic's 30th anniversary. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

"Tune in for a first look at some of our upcoming projects, partnerships, and events to celebrate Sonic's 30th anniversary!" reads the Tweet from Sega.

Did someone say news?



Tune in at 9am PT on 5/27 for a first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for our #Sonic30th celebration! pic.twitter.com/rd4RpyVWFj — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 25, 2021

