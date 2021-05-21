Mass Effect Legendary Edition Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 16, 2021.

Subnautica: Below Zero with its retail release has debuted in ninth place.

Resident Evil Village after debuting in first last week dropped to second place. New Pokemon Snap has dropped from second to third place. NBA 2K21 has jumped from seventh to fourth place, while Grand Theft Auto V has re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

FIFA 21 is up from ninth to sixth place, while Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has re-entered the top 10 in seventh place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops from third to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition - NEW Resident Evil Village New Pokemon Snap NBA 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 21 Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Subnautica: Below Zero - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons

