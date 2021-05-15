Resident Evil Village Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Resident Evil Village has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 18th week of 2021.

New Pokemon Snap after debuting in first place last week drops to second. The next five games all remained in third through seventh places. This includes Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FIFA 21, Minecraft, and Super Mario Party.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up one spot to eighth, while Ring Fit Adventure drops to ninth. The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild has re-entered the top 10 in 10th place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 18, 2021: Resident Evil Village - NEW New Pokemon Snap Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 21 Minecraft Super Mario Party Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit Adventure The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

