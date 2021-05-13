Lumione is a Side-Scrolling Platformer, Announced for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Perfect World Games Singapore and developer Glimmer Studio have announced side-scrolling platformer, Lumione, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Lumione is a side-scrolling platformer set in a deep-sea universe that has been consumed by darkness.

Players take on the role of Glimmer, a deep-sea elf who dreams of restoring the former beauty of his home. He is called by the Light to break the dark spell cast over his world. Along the way, he will find answers to the puzzle of how both within himself and in the world itself. Glimmer will need to overcome trials of wisdom and tap into his courage in order to save his world.

Key Features:

Stunning visuals created with Unreal Engine 4 accompanied by exquisite music that create a dream-like and ever-changing atmosphere.

Gameplay provides plenty of challenges as players leap through artistic and stunning ocean levels.

A journey filled with surprises that take players from calm, introspective moments to demanding and intense gameplay experiences.

Hundreds of hand-crafted levels with dozens of game mechanics to make each session immersive and playable.

Each challenge requires players to plan moves in advance yet be ready to react and respond to dangers around them.

Jumping and climbing puzzles offer intense gameplay to players of all skill levels.

Lumione offers players a touching storyline wrapped in unique and interesting gameplay.

