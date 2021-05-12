Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Gets Faction Spotlight Trailers - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Gasket Games have released new trailers for the strategy game Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground that introduces three of the factions.

Here is an overview of the three factions:

Pick one of Storm Ground‘s three factions—the stalwart Stormcast Eternals, the ghoulish Nighthaunt, and the putrescent Maggotkin—and lead your highly-customizable force in this dynamic turn-based strategy game packed with fast-paced warfare. Unlock new units, wargear, weapons, and devastating skills across the game’s three solo campaigns and multiplayer modes to improve your armies and become a force to be reckoned with.

The Stormcast Eternals, Storm Ground‘s sturdiest warriors, are worthy of their name. Banding together in tight formations around their hero allows them to withstand tons of damage and shine in long battles.

Nighthaunts on the other hand are much more fragile, relying on debuffs to weaken their enemies and on summoning units to overwhelm them.

Last but not least, the Maggotkin compensate their generally sluggish movement with an unrivaled ability to control the battlefield, turning hex tiles into dangerous hazard zones that inflict debilitating effects on the toughest of enemies with ease.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 27.

