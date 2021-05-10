New Pokemon Snap Sold 147,742 Units in Japan, Switch Sells 165,268, PS5 Sells 30,973 - Sales

New Pokemon Snap (NS) in its first week on the retail charts in Japan sold 147,742 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 2, 2021. The numbers were leaked via ResetEra.

R-Type Final 2 (PS4) sold 8,693 units in its first week, while Returnal (PS5) sold 6,573 units in week one.

Monster Hunter Rise (NS) had a very strong week with sales of 102,952 units to bring its lifetime sales in Japan to 2,073,323.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 165,268 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 30,973 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,736 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 512 units, and the 3DS sold 543 units.

Here are the leaked software sales numbers via ResetEra:

Switch:

New Pokemon Snap - 147,742 - NEW Monster Hunter Rise - 102,952 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - 27,096

PS5

Returnal - 6,573 - NEW Judgment - 2,881

PS4

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 - 25,601 R-Type Final 2 - 8.693 - NEW Judgment - 3,383

