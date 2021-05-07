Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 'Development is Moving Forward Quite Well' - News

/ 110 Views

by, posted 29 minutes ago

Final Fantasy VII Remake co-director Tetsuya Nomura in a live stream said that development on the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake is progressing well.

"Development is moving forward quite well," he said. "I’d like to perhaps make a proper announcement when the timing is right, but Cloud is running through mother nature.

"You’ll be able to enjoy a somewhat different atmosphere from the first game… Well, things are progressing nicely, so please wait for it. The next game starts directly after Intergrade, so I hope you will also get to play Intergrade."

You can view the final trailer of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles