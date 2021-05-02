Mass Effect Legendary Edition Requires 11.8 GB Day One Patch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 461 Views
Mass Effect Legendary Edition went gold in early April, however, it looks like with about a month between going gold and its launch on May 14 the developers are still working on the game.
The game will have a day one patch that is about 11.8 GB in size, which was discovered by Twisted Voxel on the PlayStation servers. The changelog for the patch mentions improved performance, stability, lightings, and Ambient Occlusion (AO), as well as fixing crashes and other miscellaneous fixes.
At least for the PC version, the game is going to require around 120 GB of hard drive space. No word yet on the size of the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions of the game.
View a trailer of the game below:
Mass Effect Legendary Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on May 14. The game will also run on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Every time I see a game that needs a +10Gb patch before even releasing I think that either the devs are awful at optimization, the game will launch broken or that the publisher wants to fuck with their retail customers.
It's always a bit of a bad sign for things to come.
I wish this wasn't the case a lot of the time. How I wish we were back in the days of the PS2. Just buy the disc, pop it in and no need for patches.
EA needs to learn to compress. 7th gen games that are barely upgraded to 8th gen quality shouldn't be taking up 40 GB each, more like 20 GB each. Hopefully the file sizes on Xbox and Playstation are more reasonable.
The first 2 games are 10GB each, Mass Effect 3 is 15GB.
35GB for the lot.
Add much improved textures and that should increase by a good 5-10GB... Add some new lossless high-quality audio and that can boost sizes again.
You can easily have 100 GB of 4K textures alone depending on how assets are compressed and streamed. Even more so considering it's three games.