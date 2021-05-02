NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 Debuts in 2nd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has once again topped the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 16th week of 2021.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 debuted in second place, while MotoGP 21 debuted in fifth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains drops from second to third place, while FIFA 21 is down to fourth place. Minecraft is down two spots to sixth place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also down two places to seventh.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 16, 2021: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 21 MotoGP 21 - NEW Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario Party The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Monster Hunter Rise

