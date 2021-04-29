Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gets Gorgeous Gameplay Footage - News

/ 330 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment in today's PlayStation State of Play provided an in-depth look at the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The gameplay footage takes a deeper look at the new weapons, a glimpse at the different worlds, characters, and more.

View the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart State of Play below:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 11.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles