Xbox One Sales Top 50 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 28-Apr 3

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 512,554 units sold for the week ending April 3, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 82.93 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 227,669 units to bring its lifetime sales to 7.10 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 104,434 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.43 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 38,779 units, the Xbox One sold 16,772 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,324 units.
The Xbox One surpassed 50 million units sold worldwide, according to VGChartz estimates.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 64,043 units (-11.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down 199,204 units (-83.7%), the Xbox One is down 70,843 units (-80.9%), and the 3DS is down 10,037 units (-88.4%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 512,554 (82,927,448)
- PlayStation 5 - 227,669 (7,098,687)
- Xbox Series X|S - 104,434 (4,427,489)
- PlayStation 4 - 38,779 (115,314,441)
- Xbox One - 16,772 (50,000,988)
- 3DS - 1,324 (75,928,235)
- Switch - 190,247
- PlayStation 5 - 94,695
- Xbox Series X|S - 59,824
- PlayStation 4 - 12,351
- Xbox One - 11,271
- 3DS - 266
- Nintendo Switch - 124,957
- PlayStation 5 - 89,450
- Xbox Series X|S - 32,558
- PlayStation 4 - 22,076
- Xbox One - 4,350
- 3DS - 278
- Switch - 176,681
- PlayStation 5 - 37,037
- Xbox Series X|S - 8,018
- PlayStation 4 - 3,567
- 3DS - 760
- Xbox One - 675
- Switch - 20,669
- PlayStation 5 - 6,487
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,034
- PlayStation 4 - 785
- Xbox One - 476
- 3DS - 20
It seems Nintendo Switch won't be launching relevant games anytime soon to boost its sales as Monster Hunter is doing now...
I guess PS5 shipments are exactly at 7 million as well by the end of the quarter since there is none. I wonder if it will reach 10 million by the end of June
Sony should be disclosing their Q1 '21 (Jan thru Mar) financials soon. And Sony, along with Nintendo, still provide actual real sold-through to consumers (not just units shipped) numbers for their consoles every time. I would expect that we will hear exactly where PS5 is for lifetime sales (as of 3/31) then.
Good for Xbox One crossing the 50 million mark. It probably will get discontinued not long after the last game for it ships, like the OG Xbox in 2005, and Xbox One in 2016. So assuming it gets discontinued in mid-2022, it can probably climb to like 50.5-50.8 million.