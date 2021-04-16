Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has Outsold The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima in the US - Sales

/ 293 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Spider-Man franchise continues to be a juggernaut for Sony with the two most recent films performing well at the box office and now the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 action-adventure game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, has become the best-selling PlayStation exclusive of the last 12 months.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been the fifth best-selling game in the US over the last 12 months, according to NPD figures. This puts it above other recent PlayStation exclusives, The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. This is despite those games launching months earlier in June 2020 and July 2020, respectively.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales released alongside the PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020 in North America and on November 19 worldwide, while it released for the PlayStation 4 worldwide on November 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles