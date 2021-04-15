Resident Evil 4 VR Announced for Oculus Quest 2 - News

Capcom announced Resident Evil 4 is making a return, this time in virtual reality. Resident Evil 4 VR will launch for the Oculus Quest 2 in 2021.

More information on the game will be released on April 21 at the Oculus Gaming Showcase.

View the reveal trailer below:

The next entry in the Resident Evil series, Resident Evil Village, will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

