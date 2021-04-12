Sony Looking to Adapt 'PlayStation's Most Popular Franchises for Mobile' - News

There was a recent report that Sony Interactive Entertainment is looking to shift its first-party development focus away from smaller releases to only big AAA games. Sony Bend, who released Days Gone in 2019, tried to pitch a sequel to the game, however, it was ultimately rejected as the first game wasn't popular enough despite making a profit.

A new job listing for a Head of Mobile at PlayStation Studios suggests that Sony wants to adapt their most popular games for a release on mobile platforms.

"As Head of Mobile, you will own and develop the mobile games strategy for PlayStation Studios and help build a foundation for future growth opportunities," reads the job listing.

"You will lead all aspects of the expansion of our game development from consoles and PCs to mobile & Live Services with a focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile.

"You will be responsible for building and scaling a team of mobile leaders and will serve as the Head of this new business unit within PlayStation Studios."

Some of the best-selling first-party games on the PlayStation 4 include Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, The Last of Us, God of War, and Horizon: Zero Dawn.

