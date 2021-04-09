PlayStation Reportedly 'Working on a Counterpunch to Xbox Game Pass' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,128 Views
Microsoft has been pushing its Netflix-like gaming subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, with releasing all of its first-party games day one on the service. This includes upcoming games from recently acquired Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media.
David Jaffe, the creator of God of War and Twisted Metal, in a recently uploaded YouTube video, which was spotted by VideoGamesChronicle, said that contacts he has at Sony have told him PlayStation is working on a response to Xbox Game Pass.
"I’ve said time and again that people who are writing Jim Ryan’s obituary are way premature," he said. "We had the guy on the show yesterday that had made the petition to fire Jim Ryan and I was like, 'dude, that’s way premature' because Jim Ryan doesn’t owe anybody, Sony doesn’t owe anybody, the truth about what’s coming and what their counterpunch to Game Pass is.
"What I can tell you is I know they are doing some stuff because I know people at Sony who have told me that they are doing some stuff. There will be a response to Game Pass. What it is we don’t know."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Well that's not surprising whatsoever. I imagine it would be a completely revamped PS Now. It'd be idiotic to offer different subscriptions for PS Now, PS Plus, and a PS Game Pass
So there is a rumor that it's some kind of limited PS1, PS2, PS3 back compat catalog with trophy support added to PS1 and PS2 back compat games, as well as some Sony movie streaming, all added to PS Now. I personally don't think that will be good enough, they're going to need day one exclusives on PS Now if they want to compete. There is a reason why Gamepass hit 10m+ subs by April 2020 while PS Now was at 2.2m in April 2020, even though it released years earlier than Gamepass, and why Gamepass is up to 18m+ now while Sony has been afraid to announce PS Now subs since 2020.
I thought PSNOw was the answer. Really what is the main difference than MS having their first, second and a few third party day one on the system. Ohh, I guess that would be a selling point but as long as Sony continue to kick out great exclusive, they have enough cushion to ride for a bit. Now if MS continue to purchase capable studios and win more 3rd party day one exclusive, it could start to give the Xbox consoles some market push.
PlaystationNow = Gamepass
59 € / Year, 700 Games
Yep, PS Now is only 720p I believe so its not incredibly demanding. Also, I suggest using it wired as opposed to wifi to reduce latency.
720p is not what u call amazing. Alot of countries don't have those speed. This is an article for psnow :Unfortunately, 5 Mbps truly is the minimum requirement since you'll get kicked off the service if your internet speeds dip too low. A warning will appear in the upper right corner of your screen with a countdown to the disconnect. Save quickly!
At low internet speeds, your graphics will often be compressed to help reduce latency. The compression isn't always noticeable but at other times it can become headache-inducing blurry. My PS4 internet speed averages about 22 Mbps down and 4 Mbps up — this is about half of my internet speed due to a wireless connection. At this speed, I find the games playable but not enjoyable. There is noticeable input lag and enough compression that words can be difficult to read. Even players with nearly 100 Mbps have said they experience noticeable input lag, though their graphics do look sharper. Input lag is a pain and still evident even with 100mbos internet.gamepass doesn't have any of these issues. Big difference there
PSNow for PS4 titles you could download and play locally on PS4, so nothing stop you from playing locally on selected hardware on the revamp.
Unfortunately Jim Ryan doesn't appear to know what he's doing, unless it's to make PlayStation gamers mad. In which case...mission accomplished???
I don’t see why though they are doing just fine as they are and probably selling more than Microsoft by at least 2-1 again so I don’t get why they need to try n be like Microsoft just continue what there doing already. Bring the exclusives games that they always do n the system will continue to sell by the truck load
Probably because no business like to wait until you start losing marketshare to actually respond to something. I am sure Sony is crunching the numbers and like to make sure they remain the dominate console player in the market. This is why competition is always good. Let these 2 battle it out and get bloody to gain us the consumer at the end of it we win no matter who is on top as long as both seek our money.
My prediction: PS Now and PS+ Collection combined, launching on PS4 and PS5 by the end of this year. In a few years, it will also launch on PC, as they slowly port more and more PS4 games to PC, and afterwards to mobile, due to their Azure deal with MS.
I didn't know about the Azure deal. So it's a win-win for MS lol
A win-win would be if Game pass and Azure take off. If only Azure takes off but Game pass struggles that's not a win-win. Xbox was close to being closed down during the X1 disaster. This is a company that doesn't need Xbox to succeed and will cut it off if it becomes to much trouble. MS has a history of dumping massive amounts of money into an industry and then leaving when things don't go their way.
figured they already were. It's called the exclusives they constantly put out.
Yeah, but you know... Sony is feeling the pressure from Gamepass.
That’s the last that I heard.
This is especially true if MS exclusives come to gamepass day 1 (or at least soon enough), considering how many people will just use the system to basically rent the game for less than full price. Though I do have some doubts about the value of Gamepass in the long run if you mostly use it to play old games...
All ms exclusives are day 1 on gamepass
In a year, how many 1st games Sony can release? A game each month like Nintendo?
Idk, the Switch is my main console, so 1st party wise, I mostly go with Nintendo, and do enjoy MS games on the Switch
I am thinking about all the games I would never have beaten that are on gamepass I probably would never have given a chance. To each their own. Gamepass will not be the solution for everyone but its a good solution. So far the service has not disappointed and MS continue to bring diverse and new content . Definitely has paid for itself already this year and we are not even at the half way point yet.
So you can play all new 1st party games from Sony without paying more than $20 per year?