PlayStation Reportedly 'Working on a Counterpunch to Xbox Game Pass' - News

/ 1,128 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Microsoft has been pushing its Netflix-like gaming subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, with releasing all of its first-party games day one on the service. This includes upcoming games from recently acquired Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media.

David Jaffe, the creator of God of War and Twisted Metal, in a recently uploaded YouTube video, which was spotted by VideoGamesChronicle, said that contacts he has at Sony have told him PlayStation is working on a response to Xbox Game Pass.

"I’ve said time and again that people who are writing Jim Ryan’s obituary are way premature," he said. "We had the guy on the show yesterday that had made the petition to fire Jim Ryan and I was like, 'dude, that’s way premature' because Jim Ryan doesn’t owe anybody, Sony doesn’t owe anybody, the truth about what’s coming and what their counterpunch to Game Pass is.

"What I can tell you is I know they are doing some stuff because I know people at Sony who have told me that they are doing some stuff. There will be a response to Game Pass. What it is we don’t know."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles