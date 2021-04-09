It Takes Two Has Strong Debut PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in March 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 422 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for March 2021. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 21 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in Europe.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada and Minecraft topped the PS4 charts in Europe. Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.
It Takes Two was the top new game on the charts as it debuted in fourth on the US and Canada PS5 charts, and third on the Europe PS5 charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|FIFA 21
|2
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|3
|NBA 2K21
|It Takes Two
|4
|It Takes Two
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|5
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|6
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
|7
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|8
|Demon’s Souls
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
|9
|FIFA 21
|Mortal Kombat 11
|10
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Demon’s Souls
|11
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
|12
|Madden NFL 21
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|13
|Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
|NBA 2K21
|14
|Hitman 3
|Hitman 3
|15
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|16
|Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|17
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
|18
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Borderlands 3
|19
|Godfall
|Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
|20
|Borderlands 3
|vYakuza: Like a Dragon
PS4 Games
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Minecraft
|2
|Minecraft
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|3
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|4
|NBA 2K21
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|5
|Little Nightmares
|FIFA 21
|6
|The Forest
|Little Nightmares
|7
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|NBA 2K21
|8
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|The Forest
|9
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|The Crew 2
|10
|Need for Speed Heat
|Battlefield V
|11
|Little Nightmares II
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|12
|MLB The Show 20
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|13
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2
|14
|Ghost of Tsushima
|A Way Out
|15
|Gang Beasts
|Need for Speed Heat
|16
|Shotgun Farmers
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|17
|The Crew 2
|Need for Speed
|18
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Gran Turismo Sport
|19
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|20
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Gang Beasts
PS VR Games
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|Superhot VR
|Superhot VR
|4
|Swordsman VR
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|5
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Blood & Truth
|6
|Gorn
|Swordsman VR
|7
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|Doom 3: VR Edition
|8
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|9
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|10
|Doom 3: VR Edition
|Gorn
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US / Canada
|Europe
|1
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|2
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|3
|Rocket League
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|4
|Apex Legends
|Apex Legends
|5
|Destiny 2
|Destiny 2
|6
|Genshin Impact
|Genshin Impact
|7
|Vigor
|Brawlhalla
|8
|Rec Room
|Rec Room
|9
|Brawlhalla
|World of Tanks
|10
|Rogue Company
|War Thunder
