Xbox Series X|S 'Most Successful' Xbox Launch Ever in India - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 33 minutes ago / 123 Views
Microsoft has told IGN India the launch of the Xbox Series X|S in India was the biggest in Xbox history. This follows the report that the Xbox Series S was the best-selling console in the country in March.
"We’ve seen overwhelming demand from our fans for our new Xbox consoles," said a spokesperson for Microsoft India. "The Indian gaming audience is one of the world’s biggest gaming markets and remains a key growth area for the Xbox business.
"The interest and enthusiasm we are seeing from fans locally is a testament to the growth of gaming in the Indian region and the appetite for newer, different, world-class experiences."
Microsoft did not provide exact sales figures, however, a spokesperson did say the consoles set an Xbox record at launch.
"We're pleased to share that the launch of Xbox Series X and Series S was the most successful in our history," said the spokesperson.
Microsoft appears to be taking a more worldwide strategy with the Xbox Series X|S than it did with the Xbox One. The Xbox One launched a year later in India than it did in North America and parts of Europe, while the Xbox Series X|S launched in India on day one.
How big is the gaming market in India? With well over a billion people, I imagine it's large but I have never heard someone bring up that market besides mobile gaming.
Going to guess that it's the 4th biggest gaming market in Asia after China, Japan, and South Korea. While the population of India is huge, 2nd only to China, the average person in India is a good bit poorer than in China, and alot poorer than in Japan or South Korea (which are ranked 18th and 19th for highest average income countries), which probably results in only maybe the most wealthy eighth or so of the Indian population being able to afford to be a gamer. How big the console market is there though, I have no idea, could be like China where the gaming market is big, but the console market is comparatively quite small.
I'll add that last gen PS4 had a 90% marketshare, so really only way for Xbox to go this gen is up.