Xbox Series X|S 'Most Successful' Xbox Launch Ever in India

Microsoft has told IGN India the launch of the Xbox Series X|S in India was the biggest in Xbox history. This follows the report that the Xbox Series S was the best-selling console in the country in March.

"We’ve seen overwhelming demand from our fans for our new Xbox consoles," said a spokesperson for Microsoft India. "The Indian gaming audience is one of the world’s biggest gaming markets and remains a key growth area for the Xbox business.

"The interest and enthusiasm we are seeing from fans locally is a testament to the growth of gaming in the Indian region and the appetite for newer, different, world-class experiences."

Microsoft did not provide exact sales figures, however, a spokesperson did say the consoles set an Xbox record at launch.

"We're pleased to share that the launch of Xbox Series X and Series S was the most successful in our history," said the spokesperson.

Microsoft appears to be taking a more worldwide strategy with the Xbox Series X|S than it did with the Xbox One. The Xbox One launched a year later in India than it did in North America and parts of Europe, while the Xbox Series X|S launched in India on day one.

