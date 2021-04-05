Xbox Series S Was the Best-Selling Console in India in March 2021 - Sales

The Xbox Series S was the best-selling console in India in March 2021, followed by the Xbox Series X in second place. This figure is according to multiple retailers across India who spoke with IGN.

India is typically dominated by PlayStation as Sony has previously admitted to having a 90 percent marketshare of the console market.

Microsoft has been able to restock the Xbox Series S on a somewhat frequent basis, while the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 has had very limited stock available. Many people who wanted to purchase a PS4 or PS5 ended up buying an Xbox Series S when they were told how Game Pass worked.

"Most of them showed up to buy a PS4," said one store executive who remained anonymous. "When we told them it was out of stock and explained to them what Game Pass is and how many games they get access to, they picked up a Series S instead."

Several online retailers have also seen an increase in Xbox Series S sales, while the less powerful next-generation console has also been a best-seller on Amazon India.

"It’s only sold well because it’s what’s available," said a manager at a large format electronics chain. "We’d have sold the same — if not more, if we had the Series X instead."

The PlayStation 5 has sold 6.50 million units worldwide through March 20, while the Xbox Series X|S has sold 4.14 million units, according to VGChartz estimates.

