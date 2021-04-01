Switch Sells Nearly 500,000 Units - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 14-20 - Sales

/ 1,577 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 474,488 units sold for the week ending March 20, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 81.69 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 206,841 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.50 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 102,788 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.14 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 39,928 units, the Xbox One sold 18,011 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,389 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 558,905 units (54.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down 201,303 units (-83.5%), the Xbox One is down 83,998 units (-82.3%), and the 3DS is down 9,688 units (-87.5%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 474,488 ( 81,692,450 ) PlayStation 5 - 206,841 ( 6,503,475 ) Xbox Series X|S - 102,788 ( 4,142,850 ) PlayStation 4 - 39,928 ( 115,231,287 ) Xbox One - 18,011 ( 49,963,639 ) 3DS - 1,389 ( 75,925,330 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 211,625 PlayStation 5 - 74,158 Xbox Series X|S - 58,003 PlayStation 4 - 13,091 Xbox One - 12,147 3DS - 318

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 118,539 PlayStation 5 - 77,584 Xbox Series X|S - 30,441 PlayStation 4 - 21,230 Xbox One - 4,583 3DS - 307 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 126,689 PlayStation 5 - 50,395 Xbox Series X|S - 10,349 PlayStation 4 - 4,736 3DS - 884 Xbox One - 714

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 17,635 PlayStation 5 - 4,704 Xbox Series X|S - 3,995 PlayStation 4 - 871 Xbox One - 567 3DS - 21

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles