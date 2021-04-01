The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced Launches for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on June 8 - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Zenimax Online Studios announced The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on June 8.

View the preview trailer of the next-generation version of the game below:

Here is an overview of The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced:

Tamriel Truly Unlimited

Currently, you can play The Elder Scrolls Online in backward compatibility mode on new generation consoles, but Console Enhanced represents a major leap forward for the game’s visuals and performance on Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5. Here’s a short list of the improvements you can experience when you download the Console Enhanced version on your new machine:

60 Frames Per Second – For the first time, you can experience the game running at 60 frames per second when in “Performance Mode” on console. Previously capped at 30 frames per second, you can now enjoy a crisp 60 frames per second throughout your adventures.

– For the first time, you can experience the game running at 60 frames per second when in “Performance Mode” on console. Previously capped at 30 frames per second, you can now enjoy a crisp 60 frames per second throughout your adventures. Increased Draw Distance – Thanks to Console Enhanced, the game’s draw distance has almost been doubled for your new console, allowing you to see more than ever before when exploring the ever-growing world of Tamriel.

– Thanks to Console Enhanced, the game’s draw distance has almost been doubled for your new console, allowing you to see more than ever before when exploring the ever-growing world of Tamriel. Unlocked Textures – In addition to Draw Distance, we’ve also unlocked the ability for new-gen consoles to use high resolution textures so that they look even better on larger screens.

– In addition to Draw Distance, we’ve also unlocked the ability for new-gen consoles to use high resolution textures so that they look even better on larger screens. Updated Antialiasing – Improved antialiasing is also in place to help smooth out the jagged edges of foliage, grass, and structures in game while also sharpening these elements when viewed up close.

– Improved antialiasing is also in place to help smooth out the jagged edges of foliage, grass, and structures in game while also sharpening these elements when viewed up close. Improved Reflections – We’ve also improved visuals with the addition of planar reflections, providing a massive boost to the game’s level of detail and realism. This is most noticeable in areas with water (such as Vivec City or Summerset). Note that when in Performance Mode, the boost to reflections might vary in water-heavy zones (such as Murkmire) or in areas where performance is most valued (such as in Cyrodiil or Trials).

– We’ve also improved visuals with the addition of planar reflections, providing a massive boost to the game’s level of detail and realism. This is most noticeable in areas with water (such as Vivec City or Summerset). Note that when in Performance Mode, the boost to reflections might vary in water-heavy zones (such as Murkmire) or in areas where performance is most valued (such as in Cyrodiil or Trials). Improved Ambient Occlusion with Screen Space Global Illumination – Upgrades to the game’s ambient occlusion with Screen Space Global Illumination creates more realistic and natural indirect lighting and broadly boosts the level of detail in the game’s shadows.

– Upgrades to the game’s ambient occlusion with Screen Space Global Illumination creates more realistic and natural indirect lighting and broadly boosts the level of detail in the game’s shadows. Improved Shadows – Speaking of shadows, shadow resolution has been doubled and set to the PC equivalent of “Ultra”—the best possible setting for shadows in any version of The Elder Scrolls Online. This includes improvements to shadow distance.

– Speaking of shadows, shadow resolution has been doubled and set to the PC equivalent of “Ultra”—the best possible setting for shadows in any version of The Elder Scrolls Online. This includes improvements to shadow distance. Improved Depth of Field – The upgrade enables circular depth of field (the highest possible setting), creating smoother and more realistic background views, particularly when interacting with NPCs.

– The upgrade enables circular depth of field (the highest possible setting), creating smoother and more realistic background views, particularly when interacting with NPCs. Improved Loading Times – Finally, loading times have been tuned to be much faster than previous generation consoles, with loading times being nearly cut in half on average.

Phew! As you can see, a TON of improvements and additions are coming with The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced, resulting in a major leap forward in terms of graphical fidelity and performance for console players.

More to Come

We’ll share more about The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced in the future, including information about the Performance and Fidelity Modes and how you can get it when it launches on June 8. Don’t forget that it’s completely free for anybody who plays The Elder Scrolls Online on Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5.

