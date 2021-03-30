The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition Next-Gen Update Arrives in 2nd Half of 2021 - News

Lead PR Manager at CD Projekt RED Radek Grabowski announced via Twitter the next-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will launch in the second half of 2021.

The update will be available on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC as a standalone purchase and as a free upgrade for those who already own the game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The next-generation edition of the game will feature a "range of visual and technical improvements including ray tracing and faster loading times across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content."

ICYMI, the next-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming in the second half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/h2ISyEllQq — Radek (@gamebowski) March 30, 2021

