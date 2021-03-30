Touhou Hyouibana: Antinomy of Common Flowers Arrives on April 22 for Switch and PS4 - News

/ 212 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Phoenixx and developers Twilight Frontier and Team Shanghai Alice announced Touhou Hyouibana: Antinomy of Common Flowers will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 worldwide on April 22 for $34.99 / €29.99.

"Touhou Hyouibana: Antinomy of Common Flowers‘ fans helped the game shine by creating such a vibrant community and even an English translation which we adopted into the official release," said Twilight Frontier co-founder and game designer Unabura Iruka. "Working with Phoenixx to bring this game to console players is a testament of how much they’ve meant to this game."

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:



The Touhou Project‘s magical girls square off in tag-team 2D combat where characters can dodge upward and downward to set up attacks. The Primary fighter brings one of their three Spell Cards with special effects to battle, while the Secondary fighter executes assists and can swap in when necessary.

Touhou Hyouibana: Antinomy of Common Flowers features easy-to-use controls where a single button combined with a joystick direction executes dashes, throws, barriers, and bullet hell attacks worthy of the Touhou name. This simplicity belies a deep fighting system, full of combos and advanced techniques to master.

Learn each character and uncover the mystery of the Perfect Possession incident in the Story mode, with the last unlockable character and hardest difficulty available upon completion. Brush up on each fighter in Training mode and put those skills to the test in Vs. COM mode. Then it’s time to take on the world in local head-to-head multiplayer and online play.

Touhou fans can brawl with a duo chosen from a roster of 19 series mainstays like Reimu Hakurei and Kasen Ibaraki, with 19 stages from around Gensokyo to fight in. Officially the 15.5th game in the Touhou series, Touhou Hyouibana: Antinomy of Common Flowers features a story created with the supervision of series creator ZUN with a soundtrack featuring arrangements of beloved tracks by him and other composers from the Touhou franchise.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles