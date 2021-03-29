Sony Shuts Down Web Version of PS3, PS Vita, and PSP Stores - News

There was a report last week that Sony plans to shut down the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PSP digital stores this summer. The PlayStation 3 and PSP stores will be shut down on July 2, while the PlayStation Vita store will close on August 27, according to a source.

Sony has now completely shut down the web-based version of the PlayStation Store that let people purchase PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PSP games, which was spotted by a user on ResetEra.

in October 2020, Sony had revamped the web and mobile versions of the PlayStation Store, which removed the PS4, PS Vita, and PSP games.

Users were still able to access the old web version of the PlayStation Store using a region-specific URL. The link now redirects to the new PlayStation Store that only includes PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games.

