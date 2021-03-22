Report: PS3, PS Vita, and PSP Stores Shutting Down This Summer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 547 Views
The PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PSP digital stores will be shutting down in July, according to a source familiar with Sony's plans who spoke with TheGamer.
The PlayStation 3 and PSP stores will be shut down on July 2, while the PlayStation Vita sore will close on August 27. After these dates, you will no longer be able to purchase digital games or DLC for any games on those PlayStation platforms.
The PSP released in December 2004 in Japan, in North America in March 20005, and in Europe in September 2005. The PS3 launched in Japan and North America in November 2006 and in Europe in March 2007. The PlayStation Vita launched in Japan in December 2011 and in North America and Europe in February 2012.
The PSP was discontinued in 2014, the PS3 in 2016, and the PS Vita in 2019.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
This is a terrible move. It will make physical copies the only way to play games, turning them into huge collectors items and driving up prices to insane levels for some games, it will completely kill the ability to download and play DLC for games unless you already have it installed (and hard drive space limitations will make it difficult to keep DLC for all games you might want to replay at some point installed), and it will make digital only games almost completely lost to time, only playable by buying a PS3 with the game already installed or a Vita memory stick with said game installed on it.
I think it's a real bad look for Sony to do this when their top competitor MS is so heavily focused on game preservation, with a back compat program that covers 3 previous Xbox generations (1 of them almost 100% back compatible) and makes those old games look better with things like forced 16x anisotropic filtering and optional auto-HDR.
I guess the answer to that would be emulators or PS3 Jailbreak. Though I'm not sure how active the PS3 scene is so you might have a hard time finding your games and especially DLCs.
Hey, at least owners of the PS3, Vita, and PSP will still have the physical media option even after the store goes down. The five people who purchased a PSP Go are about to have their console move one very big step towards being an expensive paperweight.
Hmm, there's still a few PS3 games I was hoping to pick up down the line, and it'd have to be digitally... guess I'll have to miss out on them, lol. I wonder what this means for people who already own digital games, but haven't downloaded/installed them yet? o.O
Definitely not a fan of this decision since it means game prices are gonna' rocket up now... -.-"
The fact they are shutting down the PSVita store is insane. There are games which recently released on the system only within the last few months. Not a good move at all.
Really disagree about PS3. It could have been given at least 2 extra years. Hopefully they include an easy and convenient way to re-download purchased games, otherwise this sends a really terrible message for everyone.
Also, they need to clarify what will happen with PS Plus games: Do we lose access to games we've had for so long, and which we are still entitled to as PS Plus members? If so, then that's really, really, really terrible. I was even thinking and hoping that Sony would release the DRM for PS Plus games already installed on the date PS3 services go down. I guess that since this is only about the store, re-downloading games, and thus PS Plus games already download, will still work under an active PS Plus license.
Still, Sony needs to clarify all these things to avoid any nasty surprises. I, for one, would be extremely appalled if it ended up the case that my PS Plus games will no longer function despite having a subscription running until 2023.
Be cool to see at least a big blow out sale before this happens. Noticeably, it's worded as no longer able to purchase, which does sound like the ability to download bought games will continue to exist.
Eventually this will happen to the PS4 shop too. And then PS4 hardware will slowly die over the years. And the only way to play PS4 games will be on some sort of emulator.