Report: PS3, PS Vita, and PSP Stores Shutting Down This Summer - News

posted 4 hours ago

The PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PSP digital stores will be shutting down in July, according to a source familiar with Sony's plans who spoke with TheGamer.

The PlayStation 3 and PSP stores will be shut down on July 2, while the PlayStation Vita sore will close on August 27. After these dates, you will no longer be able to purchase digital games or DLC for any games on those PlayStation platforms.

The PSP released in December 2004 in Japan, in North America in March 20005, and in Europe in September 2005. The PS3 launched in Japan and North America in November 2006 and in Europe in March 2007. The PlayStation Vita launched in Japan in December 2011 and in North America and Europe in February 2012.

The PSP was discontinued in 2014, the PS3 in 2016, and the PS Vita in 2019.

