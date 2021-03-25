Ghost of Tsushima Sales Top 6.5 Million Units, Movie by John Wick Director in Development - Sales

Deadline reports Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are working on a film based on the PlayStation 4 game Ghost of Tsushima. John Wick director Chad Stahelski is set to direct the movie.

Also revealed in the report is that Ghost of Tsushima has sold over 6.5 million units worldwide since it launched for the PS4 in July 2020. Sucker Punch Productions developed the game.

Stahelski, Alex Young and Jason Spitz are producing the film through their 87Eleven Entertainment company. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce on behalf of PlayStation Productions. Sucker Punch Productions will be executive producers.

"We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen," said PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash.

"We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences."

