Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Out Now for Xbox Game Pass - News

Segas has officially released Yakuza 6: The Song of Life for Xbox Game Pass on console and PC. This now means the entire mainline Yakuza series is now available on Xbox One and PC. The game will be available later today on Steam.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life first launched for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in December 2016 and worldwide in April 2018.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is now available on Xbox Game Pass and Windows 10!



The Steam version arrives Mar 25th at 4PM GMT/9 AM PST. pic.twitter.com/xRauzCFxWy — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) March 25, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

How far will you go for family? Three years after the events of Yakuza 5, Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, returns in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life with the dream of living a quiet life.

Upon his arrival, he discovers Haruka has been involved in an accident and has slipped into a coma, leaving her young son, Haruto, without care. To protect this child, Kiryu takes Haruto to the last place Haruka was spotted, Onomichi, Hiroshima.

There, a new and merciless world of Yakuza awaits the unlikely pair. Who is Haruto’s father and why are the Tojo Clan and Yomei Alliance both after him? With some unlikely friends, Kiryu will have to navigate through the criminal underworld he left behind and fight for the answers to keep the family he loves safe.

Yakuza 6 features an emotional story that examines the strength of family relationships, and highlights an improved battle systems that seamlessly transitions between battles and between explorable areas.

