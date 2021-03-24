Arkane Studios: Xbox Game Pass Will Allow Us to Remain Creative - News

/ 305 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Earlier this month Microsoft completed its acquisition of Bethesda Softworks' parent company ZeniMax Media. One of the developers now part of Xbox is Arkane Studios, best known for the Dishonored franchise and Prey.

Arkane Studios' Dinga Bakaba in an interview with Press Start said that Xbox Game Pass will let the developer remain creative with its future titles.

"Being able to be apart of the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem makes things a bit different for us, because we can occupy a space in that service, and we will continue to make the kind of games that we make and make them well," said Bakaba."

"If you’ve looked on social media, you’ll see that games like Prey and Dishonored 1 and 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass, a lot of people are saying that you need to play these games and have no excuse not to, so it’s been very encouraging.

"It’s a service that will allow us to remain creative and have the audience and build that relationship over time and that’s really exciting."

The next game from Arkane, Deathloop, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on May 21.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles