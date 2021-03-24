Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Still Ships Over 1 Million Units Per Year - Sales

/ 424 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Capcom’s EMEA and UK marketing director Antoine Molant in an interview with GamesIndustry revealed that Capcom is still shipping over one million units of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard per year.

"We know quality sells and keeps selling for many, many years," said Molant. "We're still seeing Resident Evil 7 shipping over one million units globally per year almost four years after its launch.

"By planning much more long-term across different markets we can look at factors such as platform sales promotions, Black Friday, etc... which become more and more important after the first 12 months."

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. The next entry in the series, Resident Evil Village, will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Capcom is hoping that Resident Evil Village will be the most successful game in franchise history, in terms of its quality and sales performance.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles