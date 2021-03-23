2K Games Acquires HookBang, Integrates the Studio With Visual Concepts - News

2K Games announced it has acquired the video game division of the Austin, Texas-based HookBang. The studio will be integrated with Visual Concepts, which is the developer for the NBA 2K franchise.

The acquired studio will be renamed to Visual Concepts Austin and join Visual Concept’s studios based in San Francisco Bay Area, greater Los Angeles and Orange County, Calif., as well as Vancouver, Seoul, Shanghai, and Budapest.

HookBang was founded in 2012 and recently worked with Visual Concepts to provide art, design and engineering support for NBA 2K21.

"Working with a studio as prominent as Visual Concepts on NBA 2K21 was an extraordinary opportunity for HookBang," said HookBang CEO Frank Roan. "Formally joining Visual Concepts and 2K allows us to accelerate our impact on the product, the company and the Austin development community."

Visual Concepts president Greg Thomas added, "NBA 2K is a vital part of 2K’s publishing business and the larger video game industry, as well as a fixture in global pop culture lexicon. We have made many investments in NBA 2K over the years, each of which has helped us reach new heights. HookBang has partnered with us on NBA 2K for the past couple of years, and we’re pleased to welcome its talented team to the Visual Concepts family."

