Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Arrives May 25 in the West for Switch, PS4, and PC

A rating by the ESRB and PEGI for a PC version of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster was spotted earlier. Atlus has now announced the game will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on May 25 in the west for $49.99 the standard edition and $69.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game, the Maniax Pack that features Dante from Devil May Cry, the Mercy and Expectation Map Pack, the Shin Megami Tensei BGM Pack, and the Merciful difficulty.

"The original Shin Megami Tensei III was released for PlayStation 2 in 2003. 18 years later, on May 25, 2021, the game will release in the west, and for the first time in Shin Megami Tensei history, globally on Steam! And you can pre-order the game now!" said Kazuyuki Yamai, the director of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster.

