Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Rated by ESRB - News

The Entertainment Software Rating Board has rated Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The game is available now in Japan and is set to release in North America and Europe in Spring 2021.

The game has been given an M rating for blood, partial nudity, sexual themes, strong language, and violence.

"This is a role-playing game in which players assume the role of a student transformed into a half-demon in Tokyo," reads the summary of the game on the ESRB website. "From a third-person perspective, players explore Tokyo, interact with demons, and engage in turn-based battles with enemy creatures. Players use melee attacks, magic spells, and demons' abilities to kill enemies.

"Battles are sometimes frenetic, accompanied by screen-shaking effects, bursts of lights, and impact sounds. Some sequences depict additional acts of violence and blood: a bloodied man snapping a character's neck; characters lying in corridors, stained with streaks of blood; a character wearing the skinned faces of his victims.

"The game contains some sexual material: topless female demons; a demonic creature with a phallic-shaped head and torso; demons with suggestive traits referenced in text (e.g., 'Succubus'; 'They visit women in their sleep and have sexual intercourse with them'; 'Like their mother, they have sex with men at night'; 'The victims won't wake up during sex…'). The word 'f**k' is heard in the game."

It’s been 17 years since the original release of Shin Megami Tensei III, known in the U.S. as Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne. Now, the apocalyptic legend returns in a full high-definition remake of the classic game, coming to Nintendo Switch in spring 2021.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on October 29 in Japan, and in North America and Europe in spring 2021.

