FIFA 21 Tops the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in February 2021 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for February 2021. FIFA 21topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as Europe.

Grand Theft Auto V topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada and FIFA 21 topped the PS4 charts in Europe. Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US / Canada EU 1 FIFA 21 FIFA 21 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 4 Madden NFL 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 5 NBA 2K21 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 6 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Mortal Kombat 11 7 Mortal Kombat 11 Hitman 3 8 Hitman 3 Demon’s Souls 9 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Borderlands 3 10 Demon’s Souls Madden NFL 21 11 Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition Immortals Fenyx Rising 12 Immortals Fenyx Rising WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship 13 Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood NBA 2K21 14 Borderlands 3 No Man’s Sky 15 Godfall Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood 16 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition 17 No Man’s Sky Godfall 18 Watch Dogs: Legion Sackboy: A Big Adventure 19 Dirt 5 Watch Dogs: Legion 20 Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Dirt 5

PS4 Games

US / Canada EU 1 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 21 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V 3 Minecraft Minecraft 4 NBA 2K21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 5 Little Nightmares II The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 Tekken 7 7 FIFA 21 Red Dead Redemption 2 8 Persona 5 Strikers Little Nightmares II 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Ark: Survival Evolved 10 Ark: Survival Evolved Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 11 Need for Speed Heat Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 12 Mortal Kombat 11 Jump Force 13 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gran Turismo Sport 14 UFC 4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 15 God of War UFC 4 16 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Need for Speed Heat 17 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 18 Ghost of Tsushima The Forest 19 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 World War Z 20 Madden NFL 21 Star Wars Battlefront II

PS VR

US / Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 Superhot VR Superhot VR 4 Gorn Swordsman VR 5 Swordsman VR The Walking Dead Onslaught 6 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Creed: Rise to Glory 7 The Walking Dead Onslaught Gorn 8 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 9 Creed: Rise to Glory Arizona Sunshine 10 Batman: Arkham VR Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Free to play games (PS4 + PS5)

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Fortnite Rocket League 3 Rocket League Fortnite 4 Vigor Apex Legends 5 Rogue Company Vigor 6 Genshin Impact eFootball PES 2021 Lite 7 Destiny 2 Genshin Impact 8 Rec Room Rogue Company 9 Brawlhalla Destiny 2 10 Warframe Rec Room

