FIFA 21 Tops the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in February 2021

by William D'Angelo , posted 13 minutes ago / 37 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for February 2021. FIFA 21topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as Europe.

Grand Theft Auto V topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada and FIFA 21 topped the PS4 charts in Europe. Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US / Canada EU
1 FIFA 21 FIFA 21
2 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
4 Madden NFL 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
5 NBA 2K21 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
6 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Mortal Kombat 11
7 Mortal Kombat 11 Hitman 3
8 Hitman 3 Demon’s Souls
9 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Borderlands 3
10 Demon’s Souls Madden NFL 21
11 Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition Immortals Fenyx Rising
12 Immortals Fenyx Rising WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
13 Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood NBA 2K21
14 Borderlands 3 No Man’s Sky
15 Godfall Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
16 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition
17 No Man’s Sky Godfall
18 Watch Dogs: Legion Sackboy: A Big Adventure
19 Dirt 5 Watch Dogs: Legion
20 Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Dirt 5

PS4 Games

US / Canada EU
1 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 21
2 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V
3 Minecraft Minecraft
4 NBA 2K21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
5 Little Nightmares II The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
6 Red Dead Redemption 2 Tekken 7
7 FIFA 21 Red Dead Redemption 2
8 Persona 5 Strikers Little Nightmares II
9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Ark: Survival Evolved
10 Ark: Survival Evolved Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
11 Need for Speed Heat Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
12 Mortal Kombat 11 Jump Force
13 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gran Turismo Sport
14 UFC 4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
15 God of War UFC 4
16 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Need for Speed Heat
17 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
18 Ghost of Tsushima The Forest
19 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 World War Z
20 Madden NFL 21 Star Wars Battlefront II

PS VR

US / Canada EU
1 Beat Saber Beat Saber
2 Job Simulator Job Simulator
3 Superhot VR Superhot VR
4 Gorn Swordsman VR
5 Swordsman VR The Walking Dead Onslaught
6 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Creed: Rise to Glory
7 The Walking Dead Onslaught Gorn
8 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
9 Creed: Rise to Glory Arizona Sunshine
10 Batman: Arkham VR Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Free to play games (PS4 + PS5)

US/Canada EU
1 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
2 Fortnite Rocket League
3 Rocket League Fortnite
4 Vigor Apex Legends
5 Rogue Company Vigor
6 Genshin Impact eFootball PES 2021 Lite
7 Destiny 2 Genshin Impact
8 Rec Room Rogue Company
9 Brawlhalla Destiny 2
10 Warframe Rec Room

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


