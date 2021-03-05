FIFA 21 Tops the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in February 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 minutes ago / 37 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for February 2021. FIFA 21topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as Europe.
Grand Theft Auto V topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada and FIFA 21 topped the PS4 charts in Europe. Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US / Canada
|EU
|1
|FIFA 21
|FIFA 21
|2
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|3
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|4
|Madden NFL 21
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|5
|NBA 2K21
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|6
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Mortal Kombat 11
|7
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Hitman 3
|8
|Hitman 3
|Demon’s Souls
|9
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Borderlands 3
|10
|Demon’s Souls
|Madden NFL 21
|11
|Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|12
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
|13
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
|NBA 2K21
|14
|Borderlands 3
|No Man’s Sky
|15
|Godfall
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
|16
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition
|17
|No Man’s Sky
|Godfall
|18
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|19
|Dirt 5
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|20
|Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
|Dirt 5
PS4 Games
|US / Canada
|EU
|1
|Grand Theft Auto V
|FIFA 21
|2
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Grand Theft Auto V
|3
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|4
|NBA 2K21
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|5
|Little Nightmares II
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|6
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Tekken 7
|7
|FIFA 21
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|8
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Little Nightmares II
|9
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|Ark: Survival Evolved
|10
|Ark: Survival Evolved
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|11
|Need for Speed Heat
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|12
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Jump Force
|13
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Gran Turismo Sport
|14
|UFC 4
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|15
|God of War
|UFC 4
|16
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Need for Speed Heat
|17
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|18
|Ghost of Tsushima
|The Forest
|19
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
|World War Z
|20
|Madden NFL 21
|Star Wars Battlefront II
PS VR
|US / Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|Superhot VR
|Superhot VR
|4
|Gorn
|Swordsman VR
|5
|Swordsman VR
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|6
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|7
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|Gorn
|8
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|9
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|Arizona Sunshine
|10
|Batman: Arkham VR
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
Free to play games (PS4 + PS5)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|2
|Fortnite
|Rocket League
|3
|Rocket League
|Fortnite
|4
|Vigor
|Apex Legends
|5
|Rogue Company
|Vigor
|6
|Genshin Impact
|eFootball PES 2021 Lite
|7
|Destiny 2
|Genshin Impact
|8
|Rec Room
|Rogue Company
|9
|Brawlhalla
|Destiny 2
|10
|Warframe
|Rec Room
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
