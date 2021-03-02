Nintendo Still Plans to Stop Selling Super Mario 3D All-Stars and More at the End of March - News

Nintendo has been celebrating the 35th anniversary of Mario for several months now. The company confirmed via Twitter it still plans to pull Mario products from store shelves and the Nintendo eShop at the end of the month that were part of the celebration.

On March 31, Nintendo will no longer sell Super Mario 3D All-Stars, remove Super Mario Bros. 35 from the Nintendo 3Shop, stop selling the Super Mario Game & Watch, and Super Mario Maker online services will be shit shown.

"The 'Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary' campaign will end at the end of March 2021," reads a tweet from the official Japanese Nintendo account. "With the end of the campaign, the production, sales and services of some products will also end. For more details, please visit here."

If you want to purchase Super Mario 3D All-Stars or any other products that are part of the 35th anniversary you have until the end of the month to purchase them.

