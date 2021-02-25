Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition Launches March 4 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Publisher Playstack and developer Cold Symmetry announced Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on March 4 for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99. Anyone who owns the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One can upgrade for free.

"This next-generation upgrade has been crafted in the same spirit as the original—with a painstaking and meticulous attention to detail that our fans expect and deserve," said Playstack head of PC and console Kiron Ramdewar. "This, along with Mortal Shell‘s Steam release this summer, as well as other exciting plans we can’t wait to announce, will ensure 2021 is a vintage year for Mortal Shell fans."

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition provides a superior spectacle of the game’s haunting beauty, with rich, meticulous details never seen before on consoles. Along with gorgeous upgraded textures and razor-sharp 4K resolution, it will deliver an uncompromised 60 frames per second gameplay on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. (Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition renders at 4K resolution and 30 frames per second on Xbox Series S.)

This remaster has been calibrated to take full advantage of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller’s suite of immersive technologies. From the whispering sounds and heartbeat vibrations that resonate from your controller as you approach a new Shell, to the impact you feel in the palm of your hands as you utilize the harden mechanics, this enhanced edition gives PlayStation 5 owners a rich physical connection to the game’s dangerous and ruthless world like never before.

