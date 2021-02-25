Bloodborne Producer Masaaki Yamagiwa is Leaving PlayStation - News

Bloodborne producer Masaaki Yamagiwa announced via Twitter that he is leaving Sony Interactive Entertainment at the end of the month.

"I’m leaving Sony Interactive Entertainment at the end of this month," said Yamagiwa. "I’m going to continue working hard on creating games. Many thanks to everyone!"

Yamagiwa is one of several recent developers who have left Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan. Teruyuki Toriyama, who worked on Bloodborne, the Demon’s Souls remake, and more, left in December. Silent Hill and Gravity Rush creator Keiichiro Toyama also recently left the company to form his own studio.

2月末でSIE JAPAN Studioを離れることになりました。これまでありがとうございました。次の場所でもゲーム制作を頑張ります。

