Henry Cavill Possibly Teased a Mass Effect Project

posted 3 hours ago

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his roles as Superman and The Witcher, via a post on his Instagram has teased a secret project he is working on. Cavill in the image is holding a stack of paper in his hand with text that has been blurred out

"Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it.... Guess you'll have to wait and see," said Cavill on the Instagram post.

Website GamePressure was able to modify the blurred text on the paper that reveals it makes reference to BioWare's Mass Effect franchise. The text appears to match the synopsis for Mass Effect 3.

"Following the events on Tuchanka and a failed coup by Cerberus to take over the Citadel, the quarians offer their support to the Alliance if Shepard helps them reclaim their homeworld, Rannoch, from the geth," reads the synopsis for Mass Effect 3 on the game's Wikipedia page.

"Assisted by a quarian, either Tali'Zorah or Admiral Daro'Xen, Shepard boards a geth dreadnought and rescues a captive geth unit, either Legion or a facsimile occupied by a geth virtual intelligence (VI), then disables the Reaper control signal over the geth."

It is possible Cavill is working on a live adaption of the Mass Effect franchise or is doing voice work in the next Mass Effect game.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on March 14. The game will also run on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. It includes the single-player campaign, over 40 story DLC, weapons, and armor packs from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. The game supports 4K resolution with HDR.

A new game in the Mass Effect franchise was announced at The Game Awards 2020. It is in development by a veteran team at BioWare.

