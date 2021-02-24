void tRrLM();++ //Void Terrarium++ Launches for PS5 in May - News

/ 173 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher NIS America announced void tRrLM();++ //Void Terrarium++ will launch for the PlayStation 5 in North America on May 18, in Europe on May 21, and in Oceania on May 25.

View the PS5 announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In a world contaminated with toxic fungi, a discarded maintenance robot finds a girl named Toriko on the brink of death. After nursing her back to health, you learn that she may very well be the last remaining human, and is highly vulnerable to the deadly conditions of the outside world. To ensure her survival, the robot and his newfound friend, a decommissioned AI known as factory AI, creates a refuge for her within a terrarium. To reinforce the terrarium as well as Toriko’s poor health, the lone robot must venture into the wasteland to gather resources while battling the vagrant machines and mutated creatures that roam there. Along the way, the uncertain future of Toriko’s existence and with her, the entire human race, will slowly come to light…

Key Features:

Hope in a Cold World – From the creator of A Rose in the Twilight and htoL#NiQ: The Firefly Diary, this harrowing roguelike adventure combines cute visuals with a somber yet whimsical post-apocalyptic story.

– From the creator of A Rose in the Twilight and htoL#NiQ: The Firefly Diary, this harrowing roguelike adventure combines cute visuals with a somber yet whimsical post-apocalyptic story. System Upgrade – Void Terrarium++ looks and performs better than ever on PlayStation 5, and comes bundled with additional content like new emotes, outfits, hairstyles, diseases, and an all new environment to explore.

– Void Terrarium++ looks and performs better than ever on PlayStation 5, and comes bundled with additional content like new emotes, outfits, hairstyles, diseases, and an all new environment to explore. Legacy Protocol – Void Terrarium’s amazing visual style, unique roguelike gameplay, and caretaking system all make a return.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles