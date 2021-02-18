Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse Arrives March 16 on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Aspyr Media announced Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG on March 16. The game originally launched for the Xbox and PC in 2005.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Be the Zombie. Kick A** and Take Brains.

It’s 1959 and the city of Punchbowl, PA, is a beacon of progress and ideal living. Show the living that law and order are no match for a dead man on a mission. Your boyfriend’s back Maggie and Punchbowl is gonna be in trouble!

Key Features:

Eat Brains – Chomp on the living and replenish your bodily arsenal of: zombie sputum, gut grenades, and the stunning unholy flatulence.

– Chomp on the living and replenish your bodily arsenal of: zombie sputum, gut grenades, and the stunning unholy flatulence. Possess Punchbowl’s Population – Clamp your severed hand to a barbershop quartet singer’s head and raygun away.

– Clamp your severed hand to a barbershop quartet singer’s head and raygun away. Build Your Zombie Horde – Convert your enemies into undead allies and lead a zombie assault on the living.

– Convert your enemies into undead allies and lead a zombie assault on the living. Bring Civilization to its Knees – Show the retro-futuristic city of Punchbowl, PA that they can’t escape the past.

– Show the retro-futuristic city of Punchbowl, PA that they can’t escape the past. Stubbs and Chill – Invite a friend to play as Grubbs for classic couch cooperative hijinks. (Friend not included.)

