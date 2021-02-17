Animal Crossing: New Horizons to Get Super Mario Items on March 1 - News

Nintendo announced in its latest Nintendo Direct that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting Super Mario Bros.-themed items on March 1 in celebration of the 35th anniversary of Mario.

Some of the items coming to the game include a Question Block, Mushroom, Flagpole, and Warp Pipes. There will also be costumes to unlock.

View a trailer of the collaboration below:

