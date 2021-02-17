Natsuki Chronicles Launches Tomorrow for PS4 and PC - News

/ 197 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Rising Star Games and developer Qute announced Natsuki Chronicles will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam tomorrow, February 18 in North America and Europe.

Dramatic side-scrolling shoot ‘em up #NatsukiChronicles is out on #PlayStation4 and #Steam tomorrow!



Follow Natsuki, a Rapid Defence Force pilot as she protects her planet from eco-terrorists stealing their natural resources! 🚀



Read more: https://t.co/VMLlVBCSul — Rising Star Games (@RisingStarGames) February 17, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome back to the world of Seventia in this thrilling new horizontal shoot ’em up from Rising Star Games and Qute.

Natsuki Chronicles features an immersive story that runs parallel to the events in Ginga Force. Follow the story of protagonist and expert pilot Natsuki and discover the story of her past as a rookie pilot as it leads up to present day events. It’s time again to take flight and fight!

Natsuki Chronicles features a Story Mode that alternates between past and present in over 10 stages. Just like its predecessor, Ginga Force, players can once again choose from a huge selection of customization options with combinations of three weapon types and various equipment that can be unlocked throughout the game. Natsuki Chronicles also introduces a revolutionary “Bullet Trajectory Display” function that allows players to observe the direction of enemy bullets ahead of time.

In addition to Story Mode, and specifically for those looking to increase their score, there’s an Arcade Mode with Online Leaderboards that enables players to compete against friends and the entire world.

Welcome back to Seventia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles