Marvel's Avengers Launches March 18 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5

Publisher Square Enix and developers Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal announced Marvel’s Avengers will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on March 18. On the same day, the Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect update will also release.

Users who own the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version of the game will be able to upgrade to the next-generation version for free.

The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of the game features improved visuals, higher frame rates, faster load times, improved destruction, and more. The PlayStation 5 version will also support haptic feedback.

View the next-generation story trailer below:

View the Hawkeye story trailer below:

View the latest War Table deep dive into Hawkeye below:

Read an overview of the next-generation versions and the Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect update below:

Clint Barton will bring his unique talents to the game’s roster as part of Marvel’s Avengers “Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect” at no cost to owners of the core game on all platforms. In addition to a new playable Super Hero and the new chapter in the game’s ongoing Avengers Initiative story, Marvel’s Avengers “Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect” also introduces a powerful new villain: Maestro, a version of Hulk with Bruce Banner’s brains and the Hulk’s strengths and abilities, now driven mad in an apocalyptic future.

About Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series version of Marvel’s Avengers offers higher frame rates and enhanced visuals compared to current generation of consoles at up to 4K resolution on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and 1440p for Xbox Series S. The game utilizes the consoles’ built-in SSD for dramatically faster loading and streaming times and takes advantage of their graphics power and memory to deliver higher-resolution textures, farther draw distances for high-resolution models, improved heroics and armor destruction, and other enhancements that leverage the full might of these new consoles to make gamers truly feel like a Super Hero.

Players who transfer their profiles and save games to next-gen consoles continue the action right where they left off. In addition, cross-gen play is supported so PlayStation 5 players can connect and play with their friends on PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series players can connect with their friends on Xbox One.

About Operation: Hawkeye– Future Imperfect

“Future Imperfect’s” story picks up in the wake of Clint Barton’s protégé Kate Bishop’s Operation, “Taking AIM,” and can be played solo or with up to three friends to deliver the ultimate Super Hero experience. Players will learn more about Hawkeye’s quest to find Nick Fury, leader of SHIELD, who he believed could help stop the rise of AIM. What he uncovered instead was a dangerous new weapon being built by Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini that could change the fate of humanity. Along the way, Clint finds himself wrapped up in a time-bending experiment, journeying to a future Earth destroyed by cosmic forces and inhabited by Maestro, an older, twisted version of Hulk who is as smart as he is strong.

The lead-up to “Future Imperfect” began with Marvel’s Avengers “Operation: Kate Bishop – Taking AIM,” which launched on December 8, 2020. In “Taking AIM,” Kate Bishop, master archer and skilled gymnast, resurfaced after her investigation of Nick Fury’s disappearance following A-Day led to Hawkeye going missing as well. As she unraveled the mystery behind the sudden appearance of time-warping Tachyon Rifts, she uncovered a twisted new plan from AIM, which pushed her to work with the Avengers once again.

