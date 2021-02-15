Google Stadia to Get Over 100 Games in 2021 - News

/ 17 Views

by, posted 3 minutes ago

Google at the beginning of the month announced it was shutting down its internal studios that have been developing games for its streaming platform, Stadia. Despite the closures, Google plans to continue to operate Stadia gaming service and offer the $10 per month Stadia Pro membership.

In a recent post to the Stadia community, Google says it plans to release over 100 games to the streaming service this year.

The confirmed list of games coming to the service includes Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition and Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut on February 23, It came from space and ate our brains on March 2, FIFA 21 on March 17, Kaze and the Wild Masks on March 26, Judgment on April 23, as well as Killer Queen Black, Street Power Football, and Hellpoint with unspecified release dates.

"These games represent just a sampling of the more than 100 games that will be added to the Stadia store for our players in 2021 to share, experience, and play with friends," reads the update from the Stadia team.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles