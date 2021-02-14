Horizon Forbidden West Story, Gameplay, and World is 'More and Better' Than Zero Dawn, Says Aloy Actor - News

Horizon: Zero Dawn was one of the biggest new IPs to launch on the PlayStation 4 with over 10 million units sold worldwide. The sequel, Horizon: Forbidden West, is currently in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Ashly Burch, who plays protagonist Aloy in the Horizon series, in an interview with GamesRadar says the sequel is going to be bigger and better than the original.

"I can't say a lot… But, um, I will say that I really do think that all of the things that people loved about Zero Dawn – the gorgeous world, the immersive story, the awesome gameplay – Forbidden West is just more and better," said Burch.

"The new areas that Alloy is traveling to, the tribes that she's meeting, and the story that unfolds… I got a primer on it all before recording for the game, where the writing team took me through the arc of the story and it was like being a kid at a campfire. I'm just so excited for it!

"I'm also a fan, so I'll be in recording sessions and we'll be recording a scene and I'm like, 'I can't wait to do this fight or I can't wait to explore this area!' So, yeah, I really think that people are going to enjoy it."

Horizon: Forbidden West will launch later this year for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

