Jack Black to Play Claptrap in Borderlands Movie

Actor and musician Jack Black has been cast to play Claptrap in the upcoming Borderlands movie. He joins Kevin Hart who will play Roland, Cate Blanchett as Lilith, and Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis.

Eli Roth will be directing the Borderlands movie and is being developed by Lionsgate. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford and Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick will be executive producers. Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin is writing the script.

Jack Black has previously worked with Roth and Blanchett in the movie The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

"I am so excited to reunite with Jack, this time in the recording booth. Claptrap is the funniest character in the game, and Jack is perfect to bring him to the big screen," said Roth.

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.

