Sony Could Face Class-Action Lawsuit for PS5 Controller Drift

US-based Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith is asking PlayStation 5 owners to fill out a form if they have experienced any "drift issues" with the PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers.

"CSK&D is investigating a potential class action based upon reports that Sony PS5 DualSense controllers for the PlayStation 5 console can experience drift issues and/or fail prematurely," said the law firm.

"Specifically, it is reported that the joystick on certain PS5 DualSense controllers will automatically register movement when the joystick is not being controlled and interfere with gameplay."

The law firm is asking PS5 owners to describe the drift issues with their PS5 controllers, as well as when did they purchase the controllers that are having issues and if they had contacted Sony about the issue.

There is a thread on Reddit where PS5 owners have discussed issues with the PS5 controller drift.

Kotaku had contacted Sony about the issues and was told the PS5 controller drift was covered under warranty, however, they would need to pay for shipping the controller to the Sony repair center.

