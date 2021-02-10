By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Announced, Hits Theaters in April 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Announced, Hits Theaters in April 2022 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 273 Views

Paramount Pictures has officially announced the sequel to the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog movie, titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2. This new movie will hit theaters on April 8, 2022.

The number two in the logo for the film features the two tails from Sonic sidekick, Miles "Tails" Prower.

View the announcement teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Azzanation (1 hour ago)

Haven't seen the first movie, yet i am glad they are making a sequel. From what i hear, the movie is quite good and they went through hell making the first one.

  • 0