Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Announced, Hits Theaters in April 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 273 Views
Paramount Pictures has officially announced the sequel to the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog movie, titled
View the announcement teaser trailer below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Haven't seen the first movie, yet i am glad they are making a sequel. From what i hear, the movie is quite good and they went through hell making the first one.