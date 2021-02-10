Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Announced, Hits Theaters in April 2022 - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Paramount Pictures has officially announced the sequel to the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog movie, titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2. This new movie will hit theaters on April 8, 2022.

The number two in the logo for the film features the two tails from Sonic sidekick, Miles "Tails" Prower.

View the announcement teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles