PS5 vs PS4 Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 11

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5 with its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.

The first week for the PlayStation 5 is the week ending November 14, 2020, while for the PlayStation 4 it is the week ending November 16, 2013.

The two consoles had a staggered launch with the PlayStation 5 launching November 12, 2020 in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, and the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The PlayStation 4 launched in North America on November 15, 2013, in Europe on November 29, 2013, and in Japan on February 22, 2014.

PS5 Vs. PS4 Worldwide:

Gap change in latest week: 21,811 - PS5

Gap change over last month: 120,712 - PS4

Total Lead: 144,474 - PS4

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 4,833,120

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 4,977,594

During week 11, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 4 by 21,811 units. However, in the last month, the PlayStation 4 has grown its lead by 120,712 units. The PlayStation 5 is currently ahead by 144,474 units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 4,833,120 units in 11 weeks, while the PlayStation 4 has sold 4,977,594 units.

Week 11 for the PlayStation 5 is the week ending January 23, 2021 and it is the week ending January 25, 2014 for the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 4 sold 169,457 units in its 12th week to bring its lifetime sales to 5,147,051 units. The PlayStation 5 would need to sell 313,921 units in its 12th week to catch up to the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 4 crossed six million units sold in week 16, seven million sold units in week 21, and eight million sold in week 28.

Sony managed to ship 4.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of December 31, 2020, which is the exact same number of PlayStation 4 consoles in its first quarter in 2013. Sony wants to ship over 14.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles in its next fiscal year, which runs from April 1, 2021 to Mar 31, 2022.

