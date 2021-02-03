PS5 Ships 4.5 Million Units as of December 31, Lifetime PS4 Shipments Reach 115.1 Million - Sales

/ 1,214 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has shipped 4.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of December 31, 2020. For reference, the PlayStation 4 also shipped 4.5 million units in its first quarter in 2013.

Sony only shipped 1.4 million PlayStation 4 consoles for the holiday quarter, which is down from six million for the same quarter a year ago. Lifetime PlayStation 4 shipments are currently at 115.1 million units.

There were a total of 103.7 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is up 20.4 million from 83.3 million.

There were 18.4 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter ending December 31. This is up 2.1 million from 16.3 million first-party games sold during the same period a year earlier.

53 percent of the games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 were full game digital downloads, which is up from 50 percent the year prior.

The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers is now up to 47.4 million, which is up 8.6 million from 38.8 million from the same quarter a year ago.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending December 31, reported revenue increased 40 percent year-over-year to 883.2 billion yen ($8.43 billion), while operating income grew 50 percent to 80.2 billion yen ($767 million).

Sony has confirmed they are selling the PlayStation 5 at a loss.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles