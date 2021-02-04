Sony Wants to Ship Over 14.8 Million PS5s Next Fiscal Year - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment earlier announced it had shipped 4.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of December 31, 2020. This is the same number of PlayStation 4 consoles that were shipped in 2013.

Sony executive deputy president and chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki during an earnings call with investors that VideoGamesChronicle transcribed said the company wants to ship over 14.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles in its next fiscal year, which runs from April 1, 2021 to Mar 31, 2022.

"For next fiscal year, we believe that there will be strong demand to continue," Totoki said. "Compared to the original plan, we try to procure components at the level of the second year of the launch of the PS4 at 14.8 million – we would like to exceed that level of PS4 when it comes to PS5.

"However, the level of demand by customers [is] so high for PS5. Therefore, for various devices, we try to procure larger volume. However, we have to look at the global shortage of semiconductors. When we try to increase our capacity, we face difficulties because of this global situation. However, we are doing our best to exceed the original plan in terms of shipments."

AMD CEO Lisa Su has previously said there will be supply issues through at least the first half of the year.

